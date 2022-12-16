Previous
Lawn Flowers.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3504

Lawn Flowers..

Walking on the lawn this morning and I saw these little toad stalls, we have had a lot of rain lately so perfect weather for fungi. Some were perfect little cones but as they aged, they split to look like little flowers.
16th December 2022

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Boxplayer ace
Very interesting, would have thought they were flowers.
December 16th, 2022  
