Photo 3508
Poppies
Picked a bunch of poppies this morning for my vase, I thought they deserved a photo.. They don't last very long either on the plant or picked so I will enjoy them while I can.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
3
3
julia
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
961% complete
vase
poppy
Cam
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2022
Annie D
They are gorgeous - I love poppies
December 20th, 2022
Christina
They are such a pretty vibrant colour!
December 20th, 2022
