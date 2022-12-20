Previous
Poppies by julzmaioro
Poppies

Picked a bunch of poppies this morning for my vase, I thought they deserved a photo.. They don't last very long either on the plant or picked so I will enjoy them while I can.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

julia

Cam
Beautiful!
December 20th, 2022  
Annie D ace
They are gorgeous - I love poppies
December 20th, 2022  
Christina ace
They are such a pretty vibrant colour!
December 20th, 2022  
