Doggy Playdate.

My GD Kenna rang to say she was coming for a visit as she was working in our local village, and she had Jim with her. Jim is a very boisterous 1 year old Lab/ GSP so we knew that waka a little older 7 year old a Lab/ wired hair pointer would be very pleased to see them. They had a ball swimming and running.. Waka slept after they left, Jim went with Kenna in the Coach boat while she was coaching her Rowing team on the Waikato River and he to slept at he feet.