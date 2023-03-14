Previous
Triptych Flip.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3592

Triptych Flip..

Had a bit of fun creating this triptych of the Jet ski's over the weekend. I decided to hone in on one ski at a time so as to catch several shots of their movements. It was very rough so was giving them plenty of air.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

julia

Brigette
Fabulous!!!
March 14th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman
Wow. Great triptych. Love the circle of water!
March 14th, 2023  
Maggiemae
The white of the wave foam and the spray lighten up those photos! fav
March 14th, 2023  
