Photo 3592
Triptych Flip..
Had a bit of fun creating this triptych of the Jet ski's over the weekend. I decided to hone in on one ski at a time so as to catch several shots of their movements. It was very rough so was giving them plenty of air.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
12th March 2023 8:36am
Tags
jet
ski
Brigette
ace
Fabulous!!!
March 14th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow. Great triptych. Love the circle of water!
March 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
The white of the wave foam and the spray lighten up those photos! fav
March 14th, 2023
