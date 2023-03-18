Targa Rally

Today our road was partially closed, as the Targa Rally was passing through. So if you can't go out may as well go and watch. This is a tricky intersection if you are turning right, several made a bit of a meal of it and some missed it altogether and went straight ahead. But this visiting Australian seem to handle it pretty well, and even had time to wave to his family that had come to watch in our paddock. I liked his colourful car.

At the moment he is well up the field but another day to go tomorrow.