Photo 3597
Kenna's 21st
Last night we celebrated our eldest GD's 21st. As her and Tau have only just celebrated their wedding it was going to be a small affair, that grew just a little, but it was a fabulous night at her Mum and Dad's house and what a fab back drop..
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4704
photos
203
followers
214
following
985% complete
View this month »
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th March 2023 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
21
,
happy
,
birthday
,
kenna
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo , Happy21st Birthday Kenna
March 19th, 2023
Dianne
What a gorgeous pic of them both. Congratulations Kenna.
March 19th, 2023
