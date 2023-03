Garden Art

Today our garden group went to a nearby district to visit 4 gardens. They were stunning but unfortunately it was a little wet.

One of the ladies was a glass artist so there were several pieces in her and other gardens. Down the left snake lollies (made from glass) sculpture.. Isolating Kiwi's Glass panel set in a log of wood. Centre Glass deco's hanging in the tree. Right side.. Garden Chandlier and pottery bowl.