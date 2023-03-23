Previous
The Horseman, The Hounds and The Spectators... by julzmaioro
Photo 3601

The Horseman, The Hounds and The Spectators...

Another shot from our outing with the Hunt on Sunday. Loved how the beefy's were lined up to see what was going on.
Just back from a night out with FG at the movies.. Fisherman Friends.. great movie worth checking out.
julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dianne
Neat view from the top of the hill and the cattle are so nosy!
March 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 23rd, 2023  
