Leef cutter Bee.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3602

Leef cutter Bee..

today while in the garden with my camera I discovered that there was a Leef Cutter Bee on the dahlia's. Our son bought some a couple of years ago as they a good at pollinating and as they came with a little box/hide and the fact they don't sting it was a good nature lesson for the kids, and the big kids. Last year I never saw any and thought we must of lost them, but today this one was back and not letting anyone come on his/her territory by pushing the bumble bee's and butterfly's off his flowers.
24th March 2023

julia

