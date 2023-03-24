Leef cutter Bee..

today while in the garden with my camera I discovered that there was a Leef Cutter Bee on the dahlia's. Our son bought some a couple of years ago as they a good at pollinating and as they came with a little box/hide and the fact they don't sting it was a good nature lesson for the kids, and the big kids. Last year I never saw any and thought we must of lost them, but today this one was back and not letting anyone come on his/her territory by pushing the bumble bee's and butterfly's off his flowers.