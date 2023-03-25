Previous
Hidden Mountain.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3603

Hidden Mountain..

Went for a little diversion this morning as we were going to town for the groceries. Went down to the river as there was some interesting fog around. Like how the Mountain on the other side of the Waikato River was just peeking out of the fog..
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

