Photo 3611
Alert..
These two riders called to me yesterday to take a shot of them.. about to put them on the FB page, so hopefully they like it .. Love how the horses look very alert.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
horses
alert
riders
Maggiemae
ace
Ears pricked, and with their beautiful uniform if you can call them that, on!
April 2nd, 2023
