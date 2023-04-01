Jump Cleared

Previous
The girls got to go on another Hunt today.. and they had a ball. It was held at a neighbouring Hunt clubs farm so different terrain than they have been riding, but took it all in their stride.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Maggiemae ace
I didn't know the Hunt was still alive - good to know! Super photos!
April 1st, 2023  
