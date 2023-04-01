Sign up
Photo 3610
Jump Cleared
The girls got to go on another Hunt today.. and they had a ball. It was held at a neighbouring Hunt clubs farm so different terrain than they have been riding, but took it all in their stride.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4717
photos
201
followers
212
following
Tags
horses
,
hunt
,
jumps
,
farmland
Maggiemae
ace
I didn't know the Hunt was still alive - good to know! Super photos!
April 1st, 2023
