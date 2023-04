Road Trippin..

Having a few days away and heading down the North Island to Napier to see Rocking Rod (Rod Stewart) .. Tonight we are staying in Taupo which is in the centre of the North Island on the shores of the largest lake in NZ .. it has been a bit of a gray day so no sunset that I was hoping for.

This art instulation has been installed since we were here last year.. based on a Maori traditional carvings.