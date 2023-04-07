Previous
Napier pier.. by julzmaioro
Napier pier..

Love this interesting 'roof over the pier on Marine Parade Napier .. It was very rough and chilly so didn't hang around too long.
Napier is in the Hawkes Bay which recently suffered devastating flooding and we past through on of the worst hit areas .. we saw vineyards that were barely showing above the silt, apple orchards completely covered with apples about to be harvested in the drains.. Railway lines bent and buckled, tractors straddled fences, cars upside down and covered in silt.. It was really upsetting and you wonder how the farmers and orchardist could ever recover..
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
So sorry to hear about the devastation in this area. A lovely photo of the pier though, and a very interesting roof.
April 7th, 2023  
