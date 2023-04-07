Napier pier..

Love this interesting 'roof over the pier on Marine Parade Napier .. It was very rough and chilly so didn't hang around too long.

Napier is in the Hawkes Bay which recently suffered devastating flooding and we past through on of the worst hit areas .. we saw vineyards that were barely showing above the silt, apple orchards completely covered with apples about to be harvested in the drains.. Railway lines bent and buckled, tractors straddled fences, cars upside down and covered in silt.. It was really upsetting and you wonder how the farmers and orchardist could ever recover..