Cousins..

Today we attended my Cousin Barry 80th birthday. My Mum was the youngest of 14 and I am the youngest of 54 cousins so understandably numbers are dwindling so we thought we had best get a photo of those that were there today. Barry (birthday boy) 2nd from left at the back his brother on far right me in the pink spots in the front and my elder Sister on the left Barry Sister Sue in the centre front the other two far left and 2nd from right Brothers from one of the older Uncles. lucky all 54 weren't. there to keep track of.

A really lovely day of catching up in happy times.