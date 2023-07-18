Previous
Not a Twig out of Place by julzmaioro
Photo 3718

Today I went with a friend and visited my favorite garden centre. They have a picture perfect garden that you can wonder as well. This is looking down from the top lawn to the garden and lake beyond, and as you can see not a twig out of place,,
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
