Previous
Photo 3717
Silo Park in ICM
A revisit to my Street Photography City workshop.
Here is an ICM shot I took of the Silo near the Viaduct Basin in Auckland. Always fun to do a little ICM when out in a group to give a different perspective.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
24th June 2023 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
viaduct
,
basin
,
auckland
,
silo
,
icm
Dianne
Nicely done.
July 17th, 2023
Brigette
ace
very nicely done - I wouldn't have guessed silo park
July 17th, 2023
