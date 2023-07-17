Previous
Silo Park in ICM by julzmaioro
Photo 3717

Silo Park in ICM

A revisit to my Street Photography City workshop.
Here is an ICM shot I took of the Silo near the Viaduct Basin in Auckland. Always fun to do a little ICM when out in a group to give a different perspective.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1018% complete

Dianne
Nicely done.
July 17th, 2023  
Brigette ace
very nicely done - I wouldn't have guessed silo park
July 17th, 2023  
