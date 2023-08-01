Previous
Bovine Love... by julzmaioro
Photo 3732

Bovine Love...

Rosie the 1st time calver getting a bit of extra love over the weekend from Shay. And today she gave birth to a little girl calf. Rosie featured back in 2021 when she was born very early and was tiny, the girls (GD's) talked Poppa into keeping her Poppa did and with alot of TLC she thrived and now is joining the milking herd. She is still small compared to her peers but was a stay in giving birth. Here is the link to her earlier photo when she was FG's little shadow, https://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2021-09-03


1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise