Bovine Love...

Rosie the 1st time calver getting a bit of extra love over the weekend from Shay. And today she gave birth to a little girl calf. Rosie featured back in 2021 when she was born very early and was tiny, the girls (GD's) talked Poppa into keeping her Poppa did and with alot of TLC she thrived and now is joining the milking herd. She is still small compared to her peers but was a stay in giving birth. Here is the link to her earlier photo when she was FG's little shadow, https://365project.org/julzmaioro/365/2021-09-03