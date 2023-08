Grate Lights..

Just home from our monthly camera club meeting. This months topic was Presidents Choice, so as President I got to pick the topic. I chose 'Mundane' . Well some very interesting images and I was pleased to have this shot achieve a Honours. Judges comments.. A good choice of a mundane object photographed well to make it a piece of art. So happy with that result, you may see some of my other images over the next few nights..