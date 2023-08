Where all the Birds in Town hang out..

A friend and I went on a road trip today.. It was a stunning day with clear ski's and sunshine and pretty warm, so we welcomed that just not ideal for photography.. But we visited the much photographed Burkes Street Wharf.. Every post was occupied with Tern, Seagulls or Shags/Cormorants. Love the fishing man on one of the posts.. There use to be a couple more and they have disappeared, and I thought vandals were to blame but no it was after a weather event..