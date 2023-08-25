Cemetry on a Hill..

While in Thames we were told by a local that there was a very old Cemetry 'Just along the road,.. Park on the road and there is a short walk up the hill'.. Well we got to the spot underneath a very steep hill going straight up, there were steps, but pretty muddy and slippery, but up we went.. certainly did my step count that day, and the calf muscles know it.

But it was worth while, some very old graves with ornate wrought iron fences, love the Fleu-de-leis.

But you have to wonder how on earth they got the coffins up here let alone the Head Stones and metal work.