The Old and the New..

This is a view (through a hurricane wire fence) of the old Kopu Bridge and new Kopu Bridge.. The old bridge which opened up in 1928 and was only one lane and lifted in the centre to let boating traffic through. But with the increased traffic going to the very popular East Coast beaches, it was decided to up grade to the new bridge that opened in 2012, which makes traffic flow a lot easier..

I can remember as a kid being very excited if we had to wait for the bridge to join back together..