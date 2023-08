Memories..

I have been having extra thought's today of my lovely Mum.. Tomorrow would of marked her 99th birthday and even though it is now over 10years since she past she is in our thought's every day.

I had a little walk around my garden and picked a few flowers that would of been found in her garden. I owe it to her for my knowledge of flower names.. So thanks Mum it has stuck with me.

The cup was out of her china cabinet. Not that I use fancy cups but nice to have.