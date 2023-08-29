Previous
Above the Folds of Fogs by julzmaioro
Photo 3760

Above the Folds of Fogs

I was getting ready to go off to my Aqua walking, when I just couldn't ignore the view any longer, so dashed out with the camera to get a shot of the beautiful fog floating over the farms below.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise