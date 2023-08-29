Sign up
Photo 3760
Above the Folds of Fogs
I was getting ready to go off to my Aqua walking, when I just couldn't ignore the view any longer, so dashed out with the camera to get a shot of the beautiful fog floating over the farms below.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
trees
fog
silhouette
place i call home
