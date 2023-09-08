Previous
Raindrops on Tulips.. by julzmaioro
Raindrops on Tulips..

The drizzly rain on the Tulips just before we got to the gardens really did add to the photo's. Loved the rich colour of this cerise tulip. Rather pleased with the painterly effect on the background.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastid
September 8th, 2023  
