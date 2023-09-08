Sign up
Previous
Photo 3770
Raindrops on Tulips..
The drizzly rain on the Tulips just before we got to the gardens really did add to the photo's. Loved the rich colour of this cerise tulip. Rather pleased with the painterly effect on the background.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Views
3
1
1
365
NIKON D610
5th September 2023 10:25am
Tags
tulips
,
gardens
,
eden
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastid
September 8th, 2023
