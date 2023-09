Cow Whisperers..

The Grandgirls are on the farm this weekend, and they are having fun with their calves. But as the Farmers were milking the cows they pulled out two girls that were their pets 3 years ago. They put a halter on them and took them on a lead around the farm. Bones in the front and Popcorn behind were very well behaved and even went over the obstacles, no problem.