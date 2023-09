Kereru in the Kowhai..

Today I went to the city to get my sensor clean and on the way back called into the Botanical Gardens. Spring flowers are in full swing and the birds are very busy doing what birds do.. This Kereru was busy feeding on the Kowhai tree. ( NZ Wood pigeon in the Sophera Tetraptera) They feed on the flowers, leaves and new shoots, but they were getting bossed around by the local Tui's, but this guy was standing his ground.