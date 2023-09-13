Previous
No Partridges... by julzmaioro
Photo 3775

No Partridges...

... but two Kereru, a Tui in a Kowhai Tree..
Doesn't roll off the tongue quite as easy as a Partridge in a Pear tree..
Spring is in the air in the Botanical Gardens.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh pretty colours
September 13th, 2023  
Dianne
Quite a gathering.
September 13th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Great timing, I’ve always loved the tui (I have one tattooed on my leg!)
September 13th, 2023  
julia ace
@graemestevens nice my son has on on his fore arm.. they are characters.. (this that is)
September 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise