Previous
Photo 3775
No Partridges...
... but two Kereru, a Tui in a Kowhai Tree..
Doesn't roll off the tongue quite as easy as a Partridge in a Pear tree..
Spring is in the air in the Botanical Gardens.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
4
4
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4882
photos
192
followers
211
following
1034% complete
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
12th September 2023 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
tui
,
kowhai
,
kereru
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh pretty colours
September 13th, 2023
Dianne
Quite a gathering.
September 13th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
Great timing, I’ve always loved the tui (I have one tattooed on my leg!)
September 13th, 2023
julia
ace
@graemestevens
nice my son has on on his fore arm.. they are characters.. (this that is)
September 13th, 2023
