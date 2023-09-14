Previous
Plum Blossom by julzmaioro
Photo 3776

Plum Blossom

I called into my Sister's today and her plum tree was just a mass of bloom.. a sign that spring is on the way.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fruit trees in flower are such a joy to photograph
September 14th, 2023  
Dianne
Looks like it will have a great crop.
September 14th, 2023  
