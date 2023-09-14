Sign up
Previous
Photo 3776
Plum Blossom
I called into my Sister's today and her plum tree was just a mass of bloom.. a sign that spring is on the way.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
2
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4883
photos
192
followers
211
following
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
14th September 2023 12:09pm
Tags
spring
,
blossom
,
plum
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fruit trees in flower are such a joy to photograph
September 14th, 2023
Dianne
Looks like it will have a great crop.
September 14th, 2023
