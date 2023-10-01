Previous
Avenue of Cherry Tree's by julzmaioro
Today I had to go to a neighboring Village and the road lined with cherry tree's was looking spectacular, though it was a bit windy so no bee's about. May have to visit another day.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, just beautiful!
October 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
October 1st, 2023  
