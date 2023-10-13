Previous
Train into the Village by julzmaioro
Photo 3805

Train into the Village

The Steampunk Train travelled the 10 K's from the small country station into the Village of Waiuku. This is the end of the line and the engine changes ends to do the return to the Station.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1042% complete

Photo Details

