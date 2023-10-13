Sign up
Previous
Photo 3805
Train into the Village
The Steampunk Train travelled the 10 K's from the small country station into the Village of Waiuku. This is the end of the line and the engine changes ends to do the return to the Station.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
the
,
village
,
steamtrain
,
steampunks
