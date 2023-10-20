Sign up
Photo 3812
Monarch and Ageratum
I got a little excited to see this Monarch on the beautifully contrasting Ageratum ( floss flower). It is very early to see Monarch's out and about, though this is a very sheltered garden. He /she is looking a little worse for wear.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4919
photos
191
followers
211
following
1044% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
19th October 2023 9:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
monarch
,
ageratum
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image, Julia!
October 20th, 2023
