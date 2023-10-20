Previous
Monarch and Ageratum by julzmaioro
Monarch and Ageratum

I got a little excited to see this Monarch on the beautifully contrasting Ageratum ( floss flower). It is very early to see Monarch's out and about, though this is a very sheltered garden. He /she is looking a little worse for wear.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

julia

April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image, Julia!
October 20th, 2023  
