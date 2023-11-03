Previous
Poppies, Cornflower's and Love-in-the-mist..
Poppies, Cornflower's and Love-in-the-mist..

The garden is bursting into life now that we are getting some warmer weather. Went out to pick some of the Soldier Poppies and thought they would combine well with the Love-in-the -mist and cornflower.
haskar
Beautiful flowers and shot.
November 3rd, 2023  
