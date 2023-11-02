Previous
Primary school get together..
Photo 3825

Primary school get together..

Had a great day today meeting up at a local restaurant for a very long lunch. We all met up at our local primary school as little 5 and 6 year olds and have kept in touch with some but some have not seen for a very long time. Our year 3 teacher was even there and it was amazing how much she remembered about us. I remember her wearing plastic sleeves so that she did not get chalk all over her twin set.. Such a fun day and hopefully it is not so long before we have another meet up.
Thats me 2nd from left.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett ace
A special day.
November 2nd, 2023  
