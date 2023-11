Mares Tails.. Cirrus Clouds..

Had a busy day ending with a Gin Party at a friends place celebrating her birthday.. Had a lovely afternoon with lots of laughs and even attempts at singing. FG came and picked me up and on the way home was thinking about what my photo would be and thought I would have to resort to another Steampunk shot..

But then I saw this beautiful sky.. wispy Mare Tailsor Cirrus clouds..