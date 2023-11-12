Sign up
Previous
Photo 3835
Kokodama
One of the workshops we were asked to photograph was learning how to do Kokodama.
The all seem to have fun getting their hands dirty and it is something I will give a go..
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
2
2
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4942
photos
190
followers
212
following
1050% complete
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
12th November 2023 5:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
workshop
,
kokodama
,
plant in moss.'.
Dianne
Looks like fun.
November 12th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Looks like fun ....great photos 😀
November 12th, 2023
