Birthday Week..

A late upload today as had a pretty busy day, as I have been celebrating my birthday the last couple of days, and tonight was camera club.

Today is the real date but the family got together last night for dinner at one of my favourite restaurants. Yesterday I met my Sister in town for coffee, a bit bitter sweet as it was also the memorial anniversary of our Mum. Today I met a friend for coffee and on the way home the Council workers were clearing the Cenotaph gardens of the Poppies. I stopped and asked if I could pick what was remaining, never had such a big bunch of Poppies. The cloth under the vase was made for me by Sister Rob (spotty shirt) she is a very clever weaver. Sorry not very good at selfies..