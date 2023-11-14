Sign up
Photo 3837
Poppy Centre
Another shot of the lovely poppies I scored yesterday. Love the centre of poppies with their fluffy centre and the fine cotton like thread's coming out.. and then the crinkle of the petals.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
5
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
17
1
5
365
NIKON D610
14th November 2023 1:06pm
Tags
centre
,
poppy
,
stamens
Wylie
ace
fabulous detail, fav
November 14th, 2023
