Called in to see a friend today as she has been very busy getting her garden sorted as she is one of around 15 garden in the area that are open as a fundraiser for the local Surf Club. Her gardens are always nice but she has put a big effort into it.

This tree is a variety of our native Pohutukawa that is a little different than the norm as it is a weeping variety.

There are several flowers on it which is early as they are commonly know as the NZ Christmas Tree.

How many bee's can you see..