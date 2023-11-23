Previous
Blooming Marvelous by julzmaioro
Blooming Marvelous

I helped my friend with the last touches to her garden today before the Garden Ramble Fundraiser over the weekend. This beautiful rose is a stand out. It looks a lot like 'Graham Thomas' but M is unsure if it is.. What ever it is it is stunning.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
