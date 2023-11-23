Sign up
Photo 3846
Blooming Marvelous
I helped my friend with the last touches to her garden today before the Garden Ramble Fundraiser over the weekend. This beautiful rose is a stand out. It looks a lot like 'Graham Thomas' but M is unsure if it is.. What ever it is it is stunning.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
22nd November 2023 1:24pm
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
garden
,
ramble
