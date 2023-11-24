Drive on out of here..

Previous
My friend who has her garden open the weekend are also car enthusiasts and have a few car parts and memorabilia place around the garden. I thought this was quite clever with the planting replicating a road..
Dianne
Looks pretty cool.
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
It looks fabulous, I would love this in my garden
November 24th, 2023  
