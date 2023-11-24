Sign up
Photo 3847
Drive on out of here..
My friend who has her garden open the weekend are also car enthusiasts and have a few car parts and memorabilia place around the garden. I thought this was quite clever with the planting replicating a road..
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
3
Tags
car
,
old
,
garden
,
ramble
Dianne
Looks pretty cool.
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
It looks fabulous, I would love this in my garden
November 24th, 2023
