Boathouse 'At Killer Seagull Bay.'.

This is the Boathouse that was at the beach where we had a picnic lunch. . Which we have named Killer Seagull bay, we had just sat down on the park bench when a seagull 'attacked' my friend and tried to steal her French baguette, and then one 'attacked' me came from behind whacked me over the head with its wing and took a grab at my baguette.. We managed to finish our lunch with out further attacks, but one of the other girls lost her roll altogether to a duck.

This boatshed is very well photographed and is often used as backdrop to wedding photo's..