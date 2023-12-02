Previous
Boathouse 'At Killer Seagull Bay.'. by julzmaioro
Boathouse 'At Killer Seagull Bay.'.

This is the Boathouse that was at the beach where we had a picnic lunch. . Which we have named Killer Seagull bay, we had just sat down on the park bench when a seagull 'attacked' my friend and tried to steal her French baguette, and then one 'attacked' me came from behind whacked me over the head with its wing and took a grab at my baguette.. We managed to finish our lunch with out further attacks, but one of the other girls lost her roll altogether to a duck.
This boatshed is very well photographed and is often used as backdrop to wedding photo's..
Delwyn Barnett ace
It is a very picturesque boatshed. Not surprised it is used as a wedding photo backdrop. Enjoy Waiheke!
*lynn ace
wonderful weathered shed ... the faded colors are great
