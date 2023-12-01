Previous
Auckland Wharf's by julzmaioro
Auckland Wharf's

I took this shot from the ferry as we were returning to the city ready for the train trip back home. It was a bit of a gray day but it made this 'industrial' looking scene look even more grungy and the yacht gave it scale..
1st December 2023

julia

@julzmaioro
