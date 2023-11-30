Previous
Garden Art by julzmaioro
Photo 3853

Garden Art

The last couple of days have been very busy with 'Social events; and have finally got a chance to do a few quick edits of some photo's I have taken. Yesterday I left home a 5.45 to meet a group of friends to take the train into the City ( Auckland) and then catch the ferry to Waiheke Island to do a bus tour around some of the gardens.
The collage is a collection from the Garden at Dead Dog Bay ( not the best name for the lovely beach).. They were avid collectors of art work and sculptures.. some were pretty quirky..
