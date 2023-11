All in a day's work..

It's that time of year again when the Farmers are busy harvesting excess grass ready for dry summers and winter feed.

This crop was going into wrapped bales, it was cut one day and left and then the next morning FG & FB 'rowed' it up ready for the hay contractor to come and bale and wrap it. As the hill is a little steep the Farmers 'rolled' the grass off the hill so it was safer for the balerman. The bottom right the contractor is wrapping the bales before they are stacked away.