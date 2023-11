Pooper Scooper Patrol..

Took my camera to town today and caught the local 'Constabulary' out doing horse patrol. They were doing some PR on horse back to get them use to being in town before their job soon at the local Christmas in the Park. They were very well behaved but the Sargeant followed behind with the Pooper Scooper.

These are two of the horses that the girls ride sometimes. Chief and Ruby were very well behaved and even help to apprehend two baddies.