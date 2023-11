Santa's little helper..

While walking the city street's the on Saturday we were seeing a lot of Disney costumes, as there was a Disney Cruise in town. So there was extra entertainment in the 'Town Cruise'.. here was a juggler and his Little Elf helper who was busy blowing bubbles.. I was looking down the barrel of the camera and could see this bubble heading straight for me. Not the little girls in the bubble with mickey mouse ears, and the one to the left in a MM top and skirt.