Photo 3849
Works End...
Perfect juxtaposition of this guy in the I work here tee shirt.. Our leader was great in spotting opportunities like this..Just have to have your eyes open at all times..
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
4
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4956
photos
187
followers
211
following
1054% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
25th November 2023 10:27am
Privacy
Public
Tags
work
,
i
,
end
,
works
,
here
,
juxtaposition
Dawn
ace
Cool spotting I wondered if he realised?
November 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. to Give Great shot.
November 26th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Gave me a laugh
November 26th, 2023
Dianne
perfect!
November 26th, 2023
