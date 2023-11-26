Previous
Works End... by julzmaioro
Perfect juxtaposition of this guy in the I work here tee shirt.. Our leader was great in spotting opportunities like this..Just have to have your eyes open at all times..
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Dawn ace
Cool spotting I wondered if he realised?
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. to Give Great shot.
November 26th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Gave me a laugh
November 26th, 2023  
Dianne
perfect!
November 26th, 2023  
