Photo 3872
Mischief Makers..
The Christmas Elves are getting into trouble and poking at the presents now that they are all wrapped and under the tree. Hopefully they don't start ripping the paper.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
19th December 2023 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
elves
,
presents
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot of the naughty elf!
December 19th, 2023
julia
ace
@jamibann
Think he will be banished back to the shelf.
December 19th, 2023
