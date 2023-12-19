Previous
Mischief Makers.. by julzmaioro
Mischief Makers..

The Christmas Elves are getting into trouble and poking at the presents now that they are all wrapped and under the tree. Hopefully they don't start ripping the paper.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot of the naughty elf!
December 19th, 2023  
julia ace
@jamibann Think he will be banished back to the shelf.
December 19th, 2023  
