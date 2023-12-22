... And then this happened...

This morning we went to breakfast with our Daughter and SIL's pool business and their workers for end of year celebration's. Our Son Bryce and his girls were asked to be Santa and Elf's and hand out presents.. I got them all lined up for a photo, 'Company' dogs included (That's Jager and Jim with our two eldest GD's) Then Jager spied a rabbit in the tree's and they were off, lucky the girls were pretty fleet footed and got them back pretty quickly.

Love the look on Donna's face in photo #3 .. far left.