Previous
... And then this happened... by julzmaioro
Photo 3875

... And then this happened...

This morning we went to breakfast with our Daughter and SIL's pool business and their workers for end of year celebration's. Our Son Bryce and his girls were asked to be Santa and Elf's and hand out presents.. I got them all lined up for a photo, 'Company' dogs included (That's Jager and Jim with our two eldest GD's) Then Jager spied a rabbit in the tree's and they were off, lucky the girls were pretty fleet footed and got them back pretty quickly.
Love the look on Donna's face in photo #3 .. far left.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise